Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

Bulgaria sends thank-you postcards to tourists

Saturday September 9, 2017
02:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Peanuts musical comes to Malaysia with local flavourThe Edit: Peanuts musical comes to Malaysia with local flavour

Steam god-fight download disabled, order to block rescindedSteam god-fight download disabled, order to block rescinded

Minister: Sarawak will oppose housing Rohingya refugeesMinister: Sarawak will oppose housing Rohingya refugees

The Edit: Can sleeping with your pet actually help you sleep better?The Edit: Can sleeping with your pet actually help you sleep better?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Worshippers walk with candles around the golden-domed Alexander Nevski cathedral during the Orthodox Easter service in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 12, 2015. — Reuters picWorshippers walk with candles around the golden-domed Alexander Nevski cathedral during the Orthodox Easter service in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 12, 2015. — Reuters picSOFIA, Sept 9 — Other European holiday spots may be getting fed up with tourists, but not Bulgaria, where the government is sending thank-you postcards to some of the record numbers of visitors to the country this year.

The “Thank you for choosing Bulgaria!” cards, showing the Thracian tomb in Kazanlak or the Rila Monastery, will be sent to 400,000 tourists chosen randomly from the five million who visited as of July 31.

Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said on her ministry’s website that the cards would be personally signed by her as a sign of her “gratitude”. The addresses were obtained from hotels.

Bulgaria is a cheap winter and summer holiday hotspot bordering Greece and the Black Sea, and tourism accounts for 13 per cent of its economic output.

The country, the European Union’s poorest member, posted a 7.2 per cent rise in visitors through July 31. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline