Budget airline Norwegian launches direct flights from Singapore to London for S$199

SINGAPORE, April 20 — Anglophiles, rejoice! Now can you can fly non-stop to London from Singapore for S$199 (RM626) all-in for a one-way ticket.

Beginning September 28, low-cost airline Norwegian will launch a four-times weekly service between London’s Gatwick Airport and Singapore, which will increase to five times weekly during the Northern winter season, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said today. Flights from Changi Airport will commence on September 29. Norwegian will use a 344-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in a two-class configuration offering economy and premium cabins.

To mark the commencement of its operations at Changi Airport, Norwegian is offering fares starting at S$199 for a one-way economy class ticket, while premium tickets start from S$839. Fares include all applicable fees and taxes.

Travellers from Singapore will have access to London and a plethora of destinations in Europe and even the United States using Norwegian’s global network. The new service will also benefit travellers from the United Kingdom, as they can capitalise on Changi Airport’s excellent connectivity to about 120 destinations in South-east Asia and Southwest Pacific for onward travel to the region, CAG said.

CAG chief executive Lee Seow Hiang said: “We are delighted to welcome Norwegian to Changi’s portfolio of airlines in September; it will enhance options for Changi Airport’s passengers as well as attract more UK visitors to Singapore. With changing consumer preferences and an improvement in aircraft technology, low-cost carriers have taken the opportunity to expand into the long-haul market.”

Norwegian chief executive Bjorn Kjos said: “Our transatlantic flights have shown the huge demand for affordable long-haul travel, so we are delighted to expand into new markets and offer our first route to Asia from the UK. Travel should be affordable for all so adding Singapore to our growing UK network will give passengers even more choice for affordable, quality travel to a range of global destinations.”

With the launch of this new service, the number of weekly flights from Singapore to London will increase to 502, CAG said. This translates into an addition of 1,720 one-way seats weekly, or an 11 per cent increase. London is Changi Airport’s 14th busiest route, with over 1.2 million passengers travelling between the two cities last year, CAG said. — TODAY