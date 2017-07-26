Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Budapest named best cruise destination 2017

Wednesday July 26, 2017
10:37 PM GMT+8

Budapest took the CruiseCritic's top honour this year, with visitors praising the city’s historic beauty. — AFP pic Budapest took the CruiseCritic's top honour this year, with visitors praising the city’s historic beauty. — AFP pic PARIS, July 26 — The port of call that leaves the most memorable impression on cruisers is Budapest, which was named the best cruise destination of 2017, according to members of the world’s largest online cruise community. 

Winners of CruiseCritic.com’s second annual Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards were based on reviews and ratings submitted by cruisers over the past year. 

Budapest took the top honour this year, with visitors praising the city’s historic beauty. 

The awards named the top cruise destinations across 15 regions around the world. 

In a recently conducted online poll, itinerary was named the most important factor when choosing a cruise (44 per cent), followed by price (32 per cent) and sail dates (12 per cent). 

The results were based on 1,155 responses. 

“Itineraries are incredibly important to today’s cruisers who are more focused than ever on where they’re going and what they can do while they’re there,” said Colleen McDaniel, Senior Executive Editor in a statement.  

“Cruise lines have focused on expanding their offerings to quench that thirst for exploration — and this year’s list of winning destinations shows the wide array of adventures cruising offers. You can sail among the glaciers in Alaska’s Glacier Bay, feel like a character on Game of Thrones in Dubrovnik or relax in a private island cabana in Castaway Cay. The options are endless.” 

Other big winners include Quebec City, which was named the best port in Canada and the US, and Cabo San Lucas for the top-rated port in the Mexican Riviera. 

Here are the winners: 

Top-Rated Alaska Port: Glacier Bay 
Top-Rated Asia & South Pacific Port: Singapore 
Top-Rated Australia & New Zealand Port: Akaroa 
Top-Rated Baltic & Scandinavia Port: St. Petersburg 
Top-Rated Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas & Bermuda Port: King’s Wharf 
Top-Rated Southern Caribbean Port: Curacao 
Top-Rated Western Caribbean & Riviera Maya Port: Cozumel 
Top-Rated British Isles & Western Europe Port: Amsterdam 
Top-Rated Eastern Mediterranean Port: Dubrovnik 
Top-Rated European River Port: Budapest 
Top-Rated Western Mediterranean Port: Villefranche 
Top-Rated Hawaii Port: Kauai 
Top-Rated Mexican Riviera, Central & South America Port: Cabo San Lucas 
Top-Rated US & Canada Port: Quebec City 
Top-Rated Cruise Line Private Island: Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Cay — AFP-Relaxnews

