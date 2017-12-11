Brussels airport tells passengers to stay away after snow

Cars are seen stuck in a traffic jam during snowfall in Brussels December 11, 2017. — Reuters picBRUSSELS, Dec 11 — Brussels airport advised passengers to stay away today after heavy snowfall caused many flights to be cancelled, as wintry weather caused chaos across Europe.

Fifty flights were cancelled and 90 delayed, Belga news agency quoted a spokesman for the Belgian capital’s airport as saying.

“Heavy snowfall: do not come to the airport until further notice,” the airport said on Twitter, adding that passengers should check the status of their flights.

The airport added in a statement that passengers should not come for the rest of today.

“Because of the adverse weather, numerous flights had to be cancelled,” it said.

Airport staff were trying to de-ice planes and clear snow from the runways, the airport said.

Heavy snow caused travel difficulties across Brussels with buses and cars skidding off roads and key road tunnels being shut.

A meeting between visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had to be called off because of the weather, officials said. — AFP