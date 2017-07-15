Booking.com launches petition to create new vacation emojis

Booking.com wants to introduce new emojis symbolising to the first 24 hours of a vacation. — Picture courtesy of Booking.comNEW YORK, July 15 — The online accommodation reservation giant has launched a petition on Change.org asking for the introduction of emojis symbolising the first 24 hours of a vacation.

For World Emoji Day, July 17, Booking.com has set up a petition to Unicode, which approves the famous yellow faces that let mobile users symbolise their emotions.

The online platform hopes to let vacationers share their first 24 hours on vacation when messaging friends and family with a new set of emojis.

This is a serious initiative, since Booking has conducted a poll to find out which emojis vacationers would most like to use.

The site found that 39per cent of people polled would like an emoji of someone looking at a map, 34per cent would like someone dressed in typical tourist gear, 31per cent would like an emoji unpacking and 30per cent preferred an emoji in a sun lounger.

In the age of the selfie, 27per cent of those polled picked an emoji taking a picture of itself.

Web users interested in using these new emojis can sign an online petition on Change.org.

Comparison site Kayak has decided to use emojis to help web users carry out their searchers. The platform has launched a vast consultation asking travellers to the pick emojis that best represent cities worldwide. Vote at www.kayak.com/emoji. The results will be revealed July 17. — AFP-Relaxnews