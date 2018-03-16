Bobbi Brown to open boutique hotel in New Jersey April 1

NEW JERSEY, March 16 — Bobbi Brown has parlayed her experience as a beauty mogul and tastemaker into the hotel business, with the opening of a boutique hotel in Montclair, New Jersey.

Located 12 miles west of New York City, The George is a restored 20th century building which, in 2008, was granted landmark status.

Together with her real estate developer husband Steven Plofker, Brown has reimagined the former private residence and inn into an upscale hotel that preserves its stately 20th century charm — columns, paneled walls and grand staircase — with modern updates and amenities.

In a savvy business move, Brown struck partnerships with some of her favorite brands like Dyson, Nespresso and Smeg, to supply guests with one of the most high-end hair dryers on the market, in-room espresso and designer mini-fridges.

After leaving the makeup brand she founded, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, two years ago, Brown is serving as creative director for The George.

The couple’s sense of humour and Anglophile preferences are displayed in the hotel décor, from portraits of various Georges throughout history — George Washington, George Harrison, George Costanza — to Union Jack pillows and dramatic, studded tartan headboards.

The hotel features 32 rooms and opens its doors April 1.