Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

Blackout prompts evacuations at Disneyland California

Thursday December 28, 2017
09:35 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Liverpool agree to world record deal for Southampton’s Van DijkLiverpool agree to world record deal for Southampton’s Van Dijk

Conservationists call for more viaducts, tunnels to safeguard wildlifeConservationists call for more viaducts, tunnels to safeguard wildlife

The Edit: 5G on course for 2019 launchThe Edit: 5G on course for 2019 launch

The Edit: Shakira cancels tourThe Edit: Shakira cancels tour

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A blackout forced evacuations at a number of Disneyland attractions in California. ― AFP picA blackout forced evacuations at a number of Disneyland attractions in California. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — A blackout forced evacuations at a number of Disneyland attractions in California yesterday, which was crowded on a day many were off for year-end holidays. 

Visitors at “Toontown” and “Fantasyland” attractions were plunged into darkness, as was the monorail that runs through the park, local media said.

It was not immediately clear how long it might take to restore power fully at one of California’s most popular attractions.

The park was near full, during the busy Christmas vacation season.

“We had an issue with one of our transformers. So we lost power to certain areas of Disneyland park earlier today,” said Disney spokeswoman Suzi Brown.

“Power has been restored to Toontown and we still have some areas of the park that are without power. 

“The monorail is one of the attractions that are down ...(but) the majority of the park is operating,” she added. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline