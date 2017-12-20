Batik Air to fly directly from Jakarta to KK twice a week

Kota Kinabalu was chosen as its new destination as part of the plan to expand its international network, the Indonesian airline said in a statement today. — Picture by Julia ChanKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Batik Air will start flying directly from Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) to Kota Kinabalu International Airport (BKI) twice a week following its inaugural flight today.

Earlier this month, Batik Air started two new Indonesian destinations, Silangit in North Sumatra and Labuan Bajo on the Island of Flores in East Tenggara.

“We are happy to see yet another airline adding Kota Kinabalu as their destination after the consolidation of operations under one terminal back in 2015.

“Based on our records, total passenger traffic movements in BKI has experienced good growth registering 7.3 million from January to November 2017, increasing by 11.2 per cent over the same period last year,” Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad managing director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali said in a statement.