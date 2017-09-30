Bali-bound Malaysians advised to inform embassy of whereabouts

A view of Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, as the sun rises from Amed on the resort island of Bali September 26, 2017. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Sept 30 — Malaysians arriving in Bali for holiday or on business are advised to contact the office of the Malaysian Honorary Consul in Bali or the Malaysian Embassy here to inform of their whereabouts.

Malaysian Ambassador in Indonesia Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim said this was to enable the consulate or embassy to contact them in case of an emergency in view of the current status of the Gunung Agung volcano in Bali.

The Indonesian authorities have issued a warning of high alert on the possibility of the volcano erupting after 50 years of being dormant.

He said the embassy and the consulate were constantly monitoring the situation and in contact with Malaysians in Bali, especially students, expatriates and tourists.

“The embassy has also informed Malaysian students in Bali to take the necessary measures,” he told Bernama here today.

Students staying within a 12-km radius of the volcano have also been advised to move to a safer ground.

Zahrain also suggested that Bali-bound Malaysian aircraft to make a public announcement for its Malaysian passengers to inform the consulate of their whereabouts upon arriving on the resort island.

He said they could do so online through Facebook (@embassymalaysiajakarta) and Twitter (@myembjkt), while for latest information or any inquiry, they could contact the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta at +62215224947 or +6281380813036 (after office hours) or email to mwjakarta@kln.gov.my.

For those in Bali, they can contact the Malaysian Honorary Consul’s office in Puri Kumara Sakti, Jalan Bentuyung, Ubud, Gianyar, 90571 Bali, or telephone +62361973182/ +6281237154050 or email at balihcmalaysia@gmail.com.

The local media today reported that more than 200,000 people have been evacuated to safer ground since the volcano began emitting thick smoke. — Bernama