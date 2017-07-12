Asian, Middle Eastern carriers dominate Travel + Leisure’s best airlines awards 2017

Singapore Airlines takes top spot in this year’s list of the world's best airlines. ― AFP picSINGAPORE, July 12 ― It takes just a quick scan of Travel + Leisure's list of the world's best airlines 2017 to see that the top-rated airlines are mostly from Asia and the Middle East.

In the latest edition of the publication's World's Best Awards, readers gave shout-outs to predominantly Asian carriers, with six of the top 10 winners hailing from the region.

Taking the top spot this year is Singapore Airlines, the only company that has been rated No. 1 in its category for all 22 years of the World's Best survey, editors note.

Readers describe the premium-economy cabin as comparable to flying business-class on lesser carriers.

While the list is conspicuously absent of North American carriers, Virgin Atlantic and Air New Zealand managed to crack the top 10 ranking.

Predictably, Emirates and Qatar Airways, which are widely upheld for being standard bearers in the industry, also managed to retain their top spots despite the recent electronics travel ban.

Meanwhile, in the top airport category, Singapore's Changi Airport also nabbed the title of world's best airport, in a list that was likewise dominated by Asian and Middle Eastern hubs.

Here are the top 10 international airlines of 2017, according to readers of Travel + Leisure:

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Emirates

3. Qatar Airways

4. Cathay Pacific Airways

5. Japan Airlines

6. Virgin Atlantic

7. Air New Zealand

8. Korean Air

9. All Nippon Airways

10. Eva Air ― AFP-Relaxnews