American interest in Cuba as a travel destination is waning, survey finds

Tourists enjoy a ride in vintage cars in old Havana in this January 17, 2016 picture. — Reuters picNEW YORK, May 3 — Despite the fanfare around the easing of travel restrictions to Cuba, the results of a new survey suggest that the novelty has worn out among Americans, with fewer travellers expressing interest in the island as a travel destination.

About a year after major commercial airlines restored flights between the US and Cuba and travel restrictions were eased, an Allianz Global Assistance survey has found that interest in Cuba has dipped slightly compared to the year before.

While safety concerns were major anxieties for Americans in 2016, some of the biggest stumbling blocks for American travelers this year include a lack of information on Cuba’s travel experiences, travel infrastructure and the lack of mobile and internet connectivity.

Overall, 35 per cent of respondents said the easing of travel restrictions made them more interested in travelling to Cuba in 2016, compared to 26 per cent in 2017.

The likelihood of travel to Cuba also dropped a few percentage points among respondents in 2017 compared to 2016, with 76 per cent of respondents saying it’s highly unlikely they’ll be booking a trip to Cuba this year, compared to 70 per cent a year before.

The survey is based on the answers of more than 1,500 Americans.

The biggest draw for Cuban travel, meanwhile, are the island’s resorts and beaches, followed by cultural attractions, Cuban food and rum, people, classic cars, cigars, family and friends. — AFP-Relaxnews