Airport turns control tower into first class apartment (VIDEO)

STOCKHOLM, July 18 — Looking for a room with a view and near all the action?

Look no further than this former airport control tower that has been turned into a unique high-rise apartment.

This old control tower in Sweden’s Arlanda Airport sat vacant after the airport built a new one.

Lena Rokaas, Head of Operations and Deputy Director of Arlanda Airport, said: “It’s been empty for some years now so they came up with the idea to do something nice with it and I think they succeeded actually.”

The studio space — featuring floor to ceiling windows — comes with all the comforts of home, but only a few lucky people will get to stay here.

“We’ve made this up as an apartment and worked together with our partner HomeAway to create an absolutely unique apartment up here where you can compete be able to win a 24-hour experience here at Stockholm Arlanda Airport,” Rokaas said.

The airport and HomeAway will pick five winners when the contest ends in July. — Reuters