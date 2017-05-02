Airbnb unveils new search function for business travellers

Airbnb said at present, there were more than 150,000 business-travel-ready listings globally. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, May 2 ― Online marketplace and hospitality service, Airbnb, has launched a business travel ready (BTR) filter/search function, making it easier and faster for business travellers to find and book the perfect Airbnb for work.

The function is available on both desktop and mobile.

“Now, business travellers can filter search results to show business travel listings, which guaranteed business-travel-friendly amenities like WiFi, toiletries, a designated work space, an iron, hangers, etc,” the travel portal said in a statement today.

Airbnb said at present, there were more than 150,000 business-travel-ready listings globally.

It said over 250,000 companies using Airbnb for business travel, coming from more than 230 countries and territories, and have travelled to over 210 countries and territories. ― Bernama