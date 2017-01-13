NEW YORK, Jan 13 — Oasis Collections CEO Parker Stanberry discusses how his service hand picks rental properties with local expertise and the company’s revenue model. He speaks on ‘Bloomberg Markets’. — Bloomberg
Friday January 13, 2017
03:51 PM GMT+8
ICYMI
The Edit: Keanu Reeves battles assassins in ‘John Wick’ sequel
The Edit: Joe Jonas strips off for Guess underwear campaign
ProjekMMO: Empat hari tiada air, Jamal bertuala ke SUK
Advertisement
More stories
- Airbnb on steroids: Say hello to Oasis (VIDEO)
- ‘This time is different’: Istanbul tourism reels after attacks
- Tibet begins ‘toilet revolution’ to boost tourism
- TripAdvisor’s ‘once in a lifetime’ experiences and how to recreate them closer to home
- The Chateaux & Hotels Collection network expands into new European destinations
Related Articles
Advertisement
MMO Instagram
Tweets by @themmailonline