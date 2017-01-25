Malaysia among top five most visited nations during CNY, Airbnb says

Kuala Lumpur is one of the top ten most-visited cities during the Chinese New Year period. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — More Asian families are looking to travel over Chinese New Year compared to previous years, and Malaysia is one of the top destinations of choice for Asian travellers this festive season, according to an Airbnb press release.

The top two spots for travellers this year are Japan and Korea, with families opting for Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Kyoto and Busan more than any other cities.

Malaysia is ranked fourth by the Airbnb community during Chinese New Year, with our capital Kuala Lumpur making it into the top 10 most-visited cities.

Los Angeles is the only city out of Asia to nab a spot in the top 10.

These destinations now allow families to combine family traditions with new and meaningful adventures in vibrant cities, and Airbnb aims to create magical and authentic travel experiences via Airbnb’s Experiences, with handcrafted activities designed and led by local experts, suitable for everyone in the family.