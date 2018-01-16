Airbnb lets users stagger the cost of stays

Airbnb users can now pay for rentals in two installments. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 16 — Today, the online community marketplace for accommodation rental launched a new payment option letting users pay for stays in installments. The option is available for bookings with a total cost of more than US$250/€200 (RM990).

Airbnb is now letting users stagger the cost of their bookings. Travelers can cover the total cost of their rental, including Airbnb fees, in a maximum of two installments. No extra fees apply to bookers choosing this payment option. Airbnb points out that this is not a credit offer.

This option is only available for bookings of a minimum US$250 or €200. Bookings must also be made at least 14 days before the first day of the stay.

Payment is possible by bank card or by Paypal. The first 50 per cent installment is debited at the time of booking, while the remainder is debited a few days prior to the guest's arrival, depending on the host's payment policy. Users are given 72 hours' notice of the second debit by e-mail or SMS.

Airbnb is launching payment by installments worldwide, except in Brazil, India and China. — AFP-Relaxnews