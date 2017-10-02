AirAsia’s year-end grand sale is now on!

Elizabeth Quay is a new waterfront precinct in Perth that features bars and various eateries, and connects the city’s main business district to the Swan River. ― Picture courtesy of Tourism Western Australia/TODAYKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — AirAsia Bhd is offering low-fare deals from as low as RM39 for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Sihanoukville, Luang Prabang, Pattaya, Shantou, Kalibo (Boracay) and Visakhapatnam.

In a statement today, AirAsia said travellers from Kuching to Langkawi and Pontianak also can enjoy the low fares starting from RM79, and from as low as RM169 for flights from Johor Baru to Macau and Kolkata.

Guests travelling on AirAsia X flights from Kuala Lumpur to Perth, Taipei, Shanghai and 120 more destinations in Asia, New Zealand, the Middle East and the United States, can enjoy fares starting from RM279.

The airline said the promotion also included the AirAsia X Premium Flatbed seats, with fares starting from RM699 for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Perth, Taipei and several other destinations.

The year-end grand sale promotion runs from today until October 15 for immediate travels up to March 31, 2018, available online at www.airasia.com and AirAsia mobile application.

Customers can also opt for the Value Pack, which offers 20kg checked baggage allocation, meals, standard seat selection and travel insurance coverage, inclusive of the One Hour on Time Guarantee and Baggage Delay coverage. — Bernama