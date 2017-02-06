AirAsia’s 20pc discount campaign returns

The 20 per cent discount on all flights by AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd is back. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd are offering a 20 per cent discount on all flights for bookings from today to Feb 12 and for travel between February 7 and July 31, 2017.

In a statement, AirAsia said the low fares included all destinations and such as Kuala Lumpur to Shantou, Luang Prabang, Pattaya, Perth, Busan or Penang to Johor, Medan and Johor to Jakarta, Guangzhou.

The budget airline said the discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.com, the AirAsia mobile app and AirAsiaGo, while BIG Members could also redeem flights using their AirAsia BIG Points.

AirAsia group chief commercial officer Siegtraund Teh said the "All Seats, All Flights" promotional campaign, a straight 20 per cent off fares across both the short-haul and long-haul networks, would also include the Premium Flatbed on AirAsia X.

“Through our low fares, more Malaysians can now travel to exciting destinations within our extensive flight network, many of which are exclusively operated by AirAsia and AirAsia X,” he added. — Bernama