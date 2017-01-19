AirAsia X unveils Xcite Inflight Entertainment tab

The Xcite Inflight Entertainment tab, which supports five languages is complimentary for all Premium Flatbed seats, while guests travelling on economy seats can pre-book it via airasia.com for only RM49, or request for one while onboard at RM60.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — AirAsia X Bhd today revealed the latest Xcite Inflight Entertainment tab for passengers on board AirAsia X (flight code D7) flights.

Chief Executive Officer Benyamin Ismail said the airline is continuously looking for ways to give its guests an enhanced travelling experience.

“The Xcite Inflight Entertainment which offers a wider range of content and an improved viewing device for a seamless viewing experience will definitely give our guests value for their money,” he said in a statement.

Guests will be able to view popular international and local movies, television shows, music, games, browse magazines, and even shop, while they fly as the AirAsia BIG Duty Free catalogue is also included in the tab. — Bernama