AirAsia X to fly KL-Wuhan direct from March 22

AirAsia currently operates daily flights to Wuhan from Kota Kinabalu. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — AirAsia X Bhd plans to fly four times weekly direct to Wuhan (China), from Kuala Lumpur, effective March 22, 2017, and is offering one-way promotional fares from RM199 onwards.

Chief Executive Officer Benyamin Ismail said the company is the largest foreign carrier into China and the destination is set to receive 32 weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket.

AirAsia currently operates daily flights to Wuhan from Kota Kinabalu.

“China is a segment that continues to record encouraging progressive performance annually and remains the focus of AirAsia X’s network expansion strategy.

“Wuhan will soon be a virtual hub for the AirAsia and AirAsia X Groups. We are committed to maintaining growth, while developing innovative products and services,” he said in a statement here today.

The group currently operates 409 weekly flights from various Asean cities across 45 routes to 17 destinations in China.

As at 2015, AirAsia carried over five million guests in and out of China, making it the largest foreign carrier in the country. — AFP