AirAsia X says ‘aloha’ to Hawaii

A female surfer walks out of the Pacific Ocean after spending time surfing the North Shore of Oahu in Pupukea, Hawaii December 13, 2014. — Reuters picOSAKA, Feb 10 — Hawaii is the next stop for AirAsia X Bhd with the maiden service set for launch on June 28.

There will be a four times weekly service from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu, Hawaii via Osaka, Japan.

AirAsia X Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said in conjunction with the launch, the airline is offering promotional fares from as low as RM499 for economy class, and the premium flatbed from RM2,999 from February 11-26 this year, for travel from June 28, 2017 to February 6, 2018.

“This is the game-changing destination we have all been waiting for. By connecting Asean and North Asia to the US with our world-class low fares offering, we will make it possible for those who could only dream of a vacation across the Pacific.

“We wish to thank all relevant authorities and governments for their support.

“Their vote of confidence had made today’s unique route launch possible. We will continue to work closely with all parties to ensure connectivity for more people through this flagship intercontinental route,” he told reporters at the launch of Hawaii route here today

Also present at the press conference were AirAsia X Bhd CEO Benyamin Ismail, Representative Director and Co-CEO of Kansai Airports, Emmanuel Menanteau, Hawaii Tourism Japan Vice President Mitsue Varley and the reigning Miss Hawaii, Allison Chu. — Bernama