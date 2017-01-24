AirAsia X gets the all-clear to fly to the US

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — AirAsia X has received clearance from the Federal Aviation Authority to fly to the United States (US).

The airline is the first Asian low-cost carrier to secure approval to operate scheduled passenger flights to the US.

The approval allowed AirAsia’s long-haul, low-cost sister airline to operate services to any destination within the US, Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said in a statement.

It is currently considering flights to several US states, including Hawaii, as part of its route expansion plans.

“This is a major milestone for AirAsia X.

“Up until now, our expansion has concentrated on Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, and we are excited about our first foray into an entirely new market as we look beyond Asia Pacific,” Kamarudin added. — Bernama