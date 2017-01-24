Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 2:48 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Travel

AirAsia X gets the all-clear to fly to the US

Tuesday January 24, 2017
02:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

MyBestBuy market to make its way to Bertam, university campusesMyBestBuy market to make its way to Bertam, university campuses

Goldman Sachs counter sues Indonesian businessman for US$1bGoldman Sachs counter sues Indonesian businessman for US$1b

The Edit: These ants are helping us see how societies are organisedThe Edit: These ants are helping us see how societies are organised

ProjekMMO: Misha bangga raih AJL31 walau sibuk jaga anakProjekMMO: Misha bangga raih AJL31 walau sibuk jaga anak

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Japanese tourists pose in front of the Statue of Liberty on the 130th anniversary of the dedication in New York Harbour October 31, 2016. — Reuters picJapanese tourists pose in front of the Statue of Liberty on the 130th anniversary of the dedication in New York Harbour October 31, 2016. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — AirAsia X has received clearance from the Federal Aviation Authority to fly to the United States (US).

The airline is the first Asian low-cost carrier to secure approval to operate scheduled passenger flights to the US.

The approval allowed AirAsia’s long-haul, low-cost sister airline to operate services to any destination within the US, Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said in a statement.

It is currently considering flights to several US states, including Hawaii, as part of its route expansion plans.

“This is a major milestone for AirAsia X.

“Up until now, our expansion has concentrated on Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, and we are excited about our first foray into an entirely new market as we look beyond Asia Pacific,” Kamarudin added. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline