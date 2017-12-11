AirAsia voted World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for fifth consecutive year

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes speaks during a group news conference in Tokyo July 1, 2014. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — AirAsia was voted the World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for the fifth consecutive year at the 2017 World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Final in Phu Quoc, Vietnam last Sunday.

The airline received the highest votes from travel professionals and industry players from around the world.

In statement, the budget airline said it also won the inaugural World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew award, beating Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Ryanair, easyJet, Jetstar Airways, Norwegian Air, West Air, flydubai, Air Arabia, flynas, kulula, Mango and fastjet.

AirAsia Group chief executive officer, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said he was proud to receive the airline’s fifth WTA World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline award in as many years. — Bernama