AirAsia unveils Shenzhen-Kuching, Singapore-Bintulu flights

AirAsia said the Kuching-Shenzhen and Shenzhen-Kuching routes will operate daily at 22.45pm and 3.50am, respectively, while the Singapore-Bintulu and Bintulu-Singapore routes will operate at 9.10am and 11.25pm. KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — AirAsia Bhd welcomed two direct international inaugural flights into Sarawak, from Shenzhen to Kuching and Singapore to Bintulu, which are part of its pipeline to boost international connectivity into Sabah and Sarawak.

In a statement today, the low-cost airline said the Kuching-Shenzhen and Shenzhen-Kuching routes will operate daily at 22.45pm and 3.50am, respectively, while the Singapore-Bintulu and Bintulu-Singapore routes will operate at 9.10am and 11.25pm, respectively, with four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Head of Commercial, Spencer Lee, said AirAsia had always been committed to expanding the market in Sarawak and these direct flights reiterated the airline’s commitment to grow the connectivity in and out of the state.

“To-date, we have flown about 4.8 million guests in and out of Sarawak, which is 12.1 per cent more from 2016, with China and Singapore in the top five nationality.

"We hope the introduction of these new routes will foster the number of visitors to Sarawak next year, and this is only made possible by the continuous support rendered by the Sarawak state government and tourism authorities," he said.