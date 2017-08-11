AirAsia travel fair to be held in Sabah, Sarawak

AirAsia is holding its annual travel fair in Sibu and Sandakan this month. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — AirAsia Travel Fair (AATF) 2017, AirAsia’s annual travel fair, will be held at two locations this year, namely Sibu, Sarawak on August 12-13, 2017 and Sandakan, Sabah on August 19-20, 2017.

In a statement today, AirAsia said special promotions will be offered in each city, such as 20 per cent off all online fares exclusively during the travel fair, and Buy-One-Free-One deals for flights from Kuching to Langkawi and Pontianak for the first 20 visitors who book the flights at Wisma Sanyan in Sibu.

Visitors can also enjoy great bargains for AirAsia X destinations such as from Kuala Lumpur to Taipei, Sydney, Beijing, Sapporo and many more for two passengers with all-in-fares promotion from RM388 one way.

AirAsia Head of Commercial, Spencer Lee said due the very encouraging results in Kuching, Miri, Tawau and Kota Kinabalu last year, the airline expected response to be even better this year.

“We are pleased to host the travel fair in Sarawak and Sabah again this year as part of our continuous effort to develop and grow our network in the two states. AirAsia Travel Fair is designed to allow us to effectively engage with our guests by offering them on-the-spot discounts and special promotions,” he said. — Bernama