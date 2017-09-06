AirAsia to operate from Changi Airport T4, set to open Oct 31

Changi Airport’s new Terminal 4 (T4) will open on October 31, with nine airlines shifting over to commence operations in the new terminal over the course of a week. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Sept 6 — Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 (T4) will open on October 31, and nine airlines will shift their operations to the new terminal.

The nine airlines — Cathay Pacific Airways, Cebu Pacific Air, Korean Air, Spring Airlines, Vietnam Airlines and four under the AirAsia Group — will progressively move their operations over to the new terminal.

Cathay Pacific Airways and Korean Air will shift operations to T4 on opening day, Tuesday October 31, while Cebu Pacific Air and Spring Airlines will make their move on November 2. The AirAsia Group and Vietnam Airlines will shift operations on Nov 7.

The Changi Airport Group said in a media release that the first arrival and departure flights at T4 will be operated by Cathay Pacific. The first flight — CX659 from Hong Kong is scheduled to arrive at 0540am, while the first departing flight — CX650 to Hong Kong is scheduled to leave at 6:50am.

Announcing the opening of T4 in a Facebook post today, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said that in the lead up to the opening, the “Changi Airport Group (CAG) conducted more than 100 trials involving 2,500 airport staff and 1,500 volunteers from the airport community”.

Khaw also shared that volunteers from People’s Association, students from tertiary institutions and various support groups also role-played as passengers, and “after endless rounds of testing and fine-tuning, we are ready to open T4.”

The new terminal will also add a capacity of 16 million passengers per year to Changi Airport, bringing the airport’s total annual handling capacity to 82 million passenger movements, according to CAG.

Members of the public were able to get a sneak preview of the terminal last month, from August 7 to 20. During the two-week open house, self-guided tours around the terminal covered features like the Heritage Zone, kinetic art displays and an integrated duty-free shopping area. Visitors also had a chance to learn about the Fast and Seamless Travel (Fast) technology, which includes facial recognition and self-service bag-tagging.

Tan Lye Teck, CAG’s Executive Vice President (Airport Management), said: “The past months have been a very crucial period for us as we conducted intensive tests and trials, not only to ensure that the systems work well, but also to understand how passengers navigate the new terminal, including interacting with initiatives such as FAST which may be less familiar to them.” — TODAY