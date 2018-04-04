AirAsia to launch Penang-Hanoi, Phuket flights in July

Flights from Penang to Hanoi will operate four times weekly, while flights to Phuket will operate with daily direct flights. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Low-cost airline, AirAsia, will fly to Hanoi (Vietnam) and Phuket (Thailand) with direct flights from Penang, starting July 1, 2018.

In a statement today, AirAsia said, the routes, which marked the airline's ninth and tenth route from Penang, would further strengthen its inter-Asean connectivity.

“Flights from Penang to Hanoi will operate four times weekly, while flights to Phuket will operate with daily direct flights,” it said.

Head of Commercial, Spencer Lee, said to celebrate the launch of this new routes, AirAsia would offer promotional all-in-fares from RM99 (Penang-Hanoi) and RM79 (Penang-Phuket) for one way from now to April 15, 2018 for the travel period between July 1, 2018 and Oct 28, 2018.

“AirAsia currently operates 102 weekly flights one way to Kuala Lumpur, including Johor Bahru (31 times weekly), Kota Kinabalu (11 times weekly), Kuching, (10 times weekly), Langkawi (21 times weekly), Ho Chi Minh City (7 times weekly), Singapore (28 times weekly), Medan (28 times weekly), Surabaya (five times weekly) and Jakarta (14 times weekly) via AirAsia Indonesia and Bangkok (14 times weekly one way) via AirAsia Thailand,” he said. — Bernama