AirAsia to fly Johor Baru-Kolkata route in November

Passengers check in an AirAsia flight at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta December 28, 2014. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — AirAsia will commence operations of the Johor Baru-Kolkata route on November 28, 2017, with five times weekly direct flights.

The route, which will further expand the connectivity from the AirAsia’s southern hub, will be its 15th route from Johor Baru and sixth international destination from the hub.

“Senai International Airport has been a great partner to AirAsia, and we are pleased to introduce more international routes from the Johor Baharu hub as part of our commitment to provide better connectivity to our guests and further grow the Southern hub,” said AirAsia head of commercial Spencer Lee in a statement today.

To commemorate the announcement of the new route, AirAsia is offering all-in-fares from RM99 (one way) until September 3, 2017 for travel period between November 28, 2017 and August 28, 2018.

The low-cost airline currently operates 150 weekly flights one-way to Johor Baru’s Senai International Airport.

In addition to Kolkata, AirAsia also flies to five other international routes from Johor Baru – Bangkok, Guangzhou, Ho Chi Ming City, Jakarta and Surabaya, as well as, nine domestic routes — Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi, Kuching, Miri, Tawau, Sibu and Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama