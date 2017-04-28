AirAsia strengthens connectivity with introduction of three new routes

The new routes from Langkawi include thrice weekly flights to Shenzhen, and four times weekly flights to Kuching. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — AirAsia Bhd continues to strengthen its connectivity through secondary hubs with the introduction of three new routes, Langkawi-Shenzhen, Langkawi-Kuching and Johor Baru-Kuala Terengganu.

The new routes from Langkawi include thrice weekly flights to Shenzhen, and four times weekly flights to Kuching. Flights from Johor Baru to Kuala Terengganu will be thrice weekly.

AirAsia in a statement said promotional fares were from RM59 for one way travel from Johor Baru-Kuala Terengganu, RM79 from Langkawi-Kuching and RM99 for the Langkawi-Shenzhen route.

The promotional all-inclusive fares are available for booking from today until May 7, 2017.

The travel period for Johor Baru-Kuala Terengganu is from June 22, 2017 until June 5, 2018 and from August 9, 2017 until June 5, 2018 for the Langkawi-Shenzhen and Langkawi-Kuching flights respectively. — Bernama