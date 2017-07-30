Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

AirAsia offers up to 45pc discounts in new campaign

AirAsia said the 45 per cent off was for four to nine guests, made under the same booking, three guests (35 per cent), two guests (25 per cent), while for solo traveller (15 per cent). — Reuters picAirAsia said the 45 per cent off was for four to nine guests, made under the same booking, three guests (35 per cent), two guests (25 per cent), while for solo traveller (15 per cent). — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Low cost airline AirAsia is offering up to 45 per cent discounts for group bookings under its new ‘Buy More, Save More’ campaign.

In a statement, the airline said the 45 per cent off was for four to nine guests, made under the same booking, three guests (35 per cent), two guests (25 per cent), while for solo traveller (15 per cent).

“This promotion has something for everyone. Whether you prefer to travel alone, with your family or friends, we will get you to the destination for less,” said AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer, Siegtraund Teh.

The promotion is valid for routes from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney, Gold Coast Australia, Beijing, Hangzhou and more on AirAsia X flights, as well as from Kuala Lumpur to Shantou, Tiruchirappalli, Pekanbaru, Kalibo, Pattaya, Alor Setar, Sibu, Johor Baru, Langkawi, and other AirAsia flights.

It is also extended to new destinations such as Kuala Lumpur-Sihanoukville, Langkawi-Shenzen and Langkawi-Kuching, starting Aug 9, 2017. —  Bernama

