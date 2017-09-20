AirAsia offers special fares for new JB-Macau route

The Johor Bahru-Macau route is part of AirAsia's long-term plan to further expand Johor Bahru as a key regional hub and a gateway for business travellers and investors from China. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Low-cost airline, AirAsia, is offering promotional all-in-fares from RM129 one way from Johor Bahru to Macau, inclusive of taxes and fees on airasia.com from now to Oct 1, 2017 for the travel period between Nov 28 2017 and Nov 21 2018

In a statement today, AirAsia said, the promotion was in conjunction with the launch of its 16th direct route to Macau from Johor Bahru to further expand the southern hub starting Nov 28, 2017 with a daily direct flight frequency.

Head of Commercial, Spencer Lee, said the Johor Bahru-Macau route was part of AirAsia's long-term plan to further expand Johor Bahru as a key regional hub and a gateway for business travellers and investors from China into the southern state.

“Besides Macau, we have introduced several new routes from Johor Bahru this year such as Johor Bahru-Kuala Terengganu, Johor Bahru-Langkawi and recently Johor Bahru-Kolkata which solidified our commitment towards the hub,” he said.

The promotion is also available on AirAsia’s mobile app for iPhone and Android devices, as well as the mobile site mobile.airasia.com. — Bernama