AirAsia offers 50pc off bonanza for flights to Indonesia

AirAsia connects Malaysia with Indonesia through more than 350 times weekly flights. — TODAY picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — AirAsia Bhd is offering an exclusive deal of up to 50 per cent off flights to Indonesia at the three-day ‘Wonderful Indonesia AirAsia Travel Fair 2017’ being held at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, beginning today.

The travel fair is organised by Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and AirAsia and is part of the low-cost carrier’s ongoing commitment to drive tourism into Indonesia and Malaysia.

Head of Commercial Spencer Lee said the Indonesian archipelago is one of Asean’s pride and the carrier is proud to fly travellers to as many as 15 different cities in the country.

“Through this travel fair, we see a positive travel demand between Indonesia and Malaysia and we look forward to significantly boost more tourist arrivals for both countries by leveraging on our extensive network and great deals,” he said in a statement.

Visitors can look forward to the exclusive fares by AirAsia that are available only for on-ground booking during the travel fair for the travel period from March 1, 2018 to November 21, 2018.

AirAsia connects Malaysia with Indonesia through more than 350 times weekly flights to Banda Aceh, Bandung, Bali, Jakarta, Lombok, Medan, Pekanbaru, Palembang, Padang, Pontianak, Semarang, Solo, Surabaya, Makassar, and Yogyakarta.

Among the routes also included unique routes such as Kuching to Pontianak, Kuala Lumpur to Semarang, Kuala Lumpur to Solo, Kuala Lumpur to Makassar and more.

Aside from operating from its main hub in Kuala Lumpur, the carrier also flies travellers from Penang, Johor Bahru and Kuching into Indonesia and have recently added more frequencies to several routes to meet the growing travel demand for Indonesia and Malaysia. — Bernama