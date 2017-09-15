AirAsia launches new route to Nha Trang

AirAsia is the first airline to operate direct flights to Nha Trang from Malaysia. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — AirAsia Bhd continues to widen its Asean connectivity with the inaugural flight of its new route to Nha Trang, Vietnam, that flies daily directly from Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement today, AirAsia said the maiden flight also marked another milestone for the carrier as it was the first airline to operate direct flights to Nha Trang from Malaysia.

AirAsia also connects guests from Kuala Lumpur to other cities in Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City with 42 times weekly flights, Da Nang with 10 times weekly flights and Hanoi with 11 times weekly flights.

“Nha Trang is a great addition to our network and we see a good potential in the destination which is why we have decided to increase our Fly-Thru routes benefiting travellers from the region and beyond to visit the coastal city.

“We also hope the people from the Khánh Hòa Province will take the opportunity to discover Malaysia, Asean and the world with our extensive connectivity of over 120 destinations across 27 countries,” said Head of Commercial, Spencer Lee. — Bernama