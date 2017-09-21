AirAsia launches inflight meal for children

AirAsia flies more than 6,000 kids per day to more than 120 destinations. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Children aged two to 12, who will be flying with AirAsia Bhd, can now enjoy a new inflight meal catered for them — Lil’ Star Combo.

Celebrating the launch of this combo, children in the age group, who fly on September 28, will receive a complimentary Lil’ Star Combo meal, while stocks last, the low-cost airline said in a statement.

“Guests travelling with their little ones on other dates are able to pre-book the meal for only RM10 on airasia.com,” it said.

The combo meal comprises a wholesome mini chicken pizza smothered in rich tomato sauce, as well as tasty chicken slices, topped with creamy mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

The meal also comes with a drink and a special snack box filled with treats guaranteed to delight the little travellers.

The Lil’ Star Combo meal is also available in a vegetarian version on AirAsia India flights, it said.

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Siegtraund Teh said the airline is delighted to add Lil’ Star Combo meal to its Santan menu.

“As a family-friendly airline, we strive to ensure that the best onboard experience is accessible to guests of all ages.

“AirAsia flies more than 6,000 kids per day to more than 120 destinations, and we believe that Lil’ Star Combo will make flying a more pleasant experience for both parents and kids,” he said. — Bernama