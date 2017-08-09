AirAsia launches inaugural Kuching-Langkawi flight

In a statement, AirAsia said the new route was its 11th destination from Kuching. — Picture courtesy of Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia today launched its inaugural flight from Kuching to Langkawi.

It will fly the new route four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Head of Commercial Spencer Lee said the airline flew about 3.2 million guests to and from Kuching last year, and was committed to continue growing this hub as Sarawak has a lot to offer beyond just a tourism destination.

In conjunction with the launch, AirAsia introduced a promotional one-way all-in-travel-fare from RM100.

The promotion is available from today until August 13, 2017, with travel period beginning today until February 8, 2018. — Bernama