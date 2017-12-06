AirAsia flights to Bali, Lombok back to normal

AirAsia says passengers to Bali or Lombok from now until Dec 31, 2017, who no longer wish to travel, are entitled to one of the service recovery options. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — AirAsia has resumed normal operations from and to Bali and Lombok, with flying conditions around the Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and Lombok International Airport expected to remain clear.

In a statement today, AirAsia said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and keep guests informed of any developments and advised them to check the status of their flight on Twitter (@AirAsia) or airasia.com before heading to the airport.

It said guests flying to Bali or Lombok from now until Dec 31, 2017, who no longer wish to travel, will be entitled to choose one of the service recovery options.

“For flights from Nov 25 until Dec 10, 2017, guests can pick to move flight and change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from the original flight date without additional cost and subject to seat availability.

“They could also retain the value of fare in their AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia or obtain full refund in the amount equivalent to their booking, via the e-form available on support.airasia.com,” it said.

Meanwhile, for flights from Dec 11 until Dec 31, 2017, guests can choose either to change flights to a new travel date on the same route up to Jan 31, 2018 without additional cost and subject to seat availability or reroute to another destination within the AirAsia network with fare difference applicable, subject to seat availability.

“Or guests can retain the value of fare in AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia,” it added. — Bernama