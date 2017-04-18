Last updated Tuesday, April 18, 2017 11:55 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

AirAsia announces Maldives and Macau promo flights

Tuesday April 18, 2017
05:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old tomb in EgyptThe Edit: Archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old tomb in Egypt

The Edit: Conde Nast Traveller unveils annual hotel ‘Hot List’The Edit: Conde Nast Traveller unveils annual hotel ‘Hot List’

The Edit: Captur — stylish versatility with an affordable price tagThe Edit: Captur — stylish versatility with an affordable price tag

DPM confirms Dr Zakir Naik has PR status in MalaysiaDPM confirms Dr Zakir Naik has PR status in Malaysia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The low-cost carrier is offering promotional, all-in-one way flights to Maldives for one month, from as low as RM169. — AFP picThe low-cost carrier is offering promotional, all-in-one way flights to Maldives for one month, from as low as RM169. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Low-cost carrier AirAsia will offer promotional, all-in-one way flights, to Maldives and Macau for one month, from as low as RM169 and RM129 respectively.

In a statement today, AirAsia Bhd said the Airbus A330 would fly directly to both destinations from tomorrow until May 18, 2017.

Bookings can be made from today until April 23, 2017.

Head of Commercial Spencer Lee said the promotion to increase the capacity by deploying its Airbus A330 for one month was to improve the travel options for guests heading to these two destinations.

“This Airbus A330 will provide an increase of 197 seats per flight. We urge guests to use this opportunity and grab the hot deals.

“We are also pleased to increase our connectivity with additional flight frequencies to various destinations such as Kaohsiung, Siem Reap, Da Nang, Hanoi, Pontianak and Semarang,” he added.

AirAsia would gradually increase its flight frequency from Kuala Lumpur to Kaohsiung (seven times weekly), Siem Reap (14 times weekly), Da Nang (10 times weekly), Hanoi (11 times weekly), Pontianak (seven times weekly) and Semarang (seven times weekly).

AirAsia’s new routes from Kuala Lumpur-Bhubaneswar, Johor Baru-Tawau, Johor Baru-Langkawi and Kuching to Pontianak are also open for sale now. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline