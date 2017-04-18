AirAsia announces Maldives and Macau promo flights

The low-cost carrier is offering promotional, all-in-one way flights to Maldives for one month, from as low as RM169. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Low-cost carrier AirAsia will offer promotional, all-in-one way flights, to Maldives and Macau for one month, from as low as RM169 and RM129 respectively.

In a statement today, AirAsia Bhd said the Airbus A330 would fly directly to both destinations from tomorrow until May 18, 2017.

Bookings can be made from today until April 23, 2017.

Head of Commercial Spencer Lee said the promotion to increase the capacity by deploying its Airbus A330 for one month was to improve the travel options for guests heading to these two destinations.

“This Airbus A330 will provide an increase of 197 seats per flight. We urge guests to use this opportunity and grab the hot deals.

“We are also pleased to increase our connectivity with additional flight frequencies to various destinations such as Kaohsiung, Siem Reap, Da Nang, Hanoi, Pontianak and Semarang,” he added.

AirAsia would gradually increase its flight frequency from Kuala Lumpur to Kaohsiung (seven times weekly), Siem Reap (14 times weekly), Da Nang (10 times weekly), Hanoi (11 times weekly), Pontianak (seven times weekly) and Semarang (seven times weekly).

AirAsia’s new routes from Kuala Lumpur-Bhubaneswar, Johor Baru-Tawau, Johor Baru-Langkawi and Kuching to Pontianak are also open for sale now. — Bernama