AirAsia adds extra flights for Aidiladha

There will be more flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Baru, Kuala Terengganu, Johor Baru and Alor Setar during that period, the airline said in a statement today. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — AirAsia is increasing flight frequencies from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Baru, Kuala Terengganu, Johor Baru and Alor Setar to meet the demand for the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration on September 1.

In a statement today, it said flight frequencies to the stated destinations Kota Baru, Kuala Terengganu and Alor Setar would be increased between August 26 and September 3, with more flights to Johor Baru from August 29 to September 12.

“AirAsia is also offering a 20 per cent discount on all seats, on all flights from now to July 16, for the travel period between July 17 and November 23, 2017.

“Bookings can be made via www.airasia.com, the AirAsia mobile app and AirAsiaGo, while AirAsia BIG members can also redeem flights during this sale using their AirAsia BIG Points,” it said.

AirAsia guests are encouraged to be at the airport three hours prior to departure time and check in via web, mobile or kiosk services to avoid an expected congestion. — Bernama