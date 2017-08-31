Air travel to solar eclipse cities in the US nearly doubled last week

Michael Lee of Seattle, with camera in hand, walks past Cathedral Rock formation in preparation for the total lunar eclipse near John Day Fossil Beds National Monument in Kimberly, Oregon August 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 31 — Air travel to cities located along the path of the totality in the US nearly doubled for the solar eclipse last week, according to the latest figures released from the Airlines Reporting Corp.

On August 21, millions of people across the US donned their special eclipse viewing glasses and turned their gaze skywards, to witness the first solar eclipse to cross the whole of North America in 99 years.

The historic event also spurred those living outside the path of totality to travel to cities like Kansas City, Missouri and Knoxville, Tennessee, which saw the largest percentage increase for travel on the weekend prior to the event.

Compared to the same period the year before air travel to Kansas, for example, soared 249 per cent on the Saturday before the main event last Monday.

travel tickets purchased to totality cities went up 55 per cent for Friday arrival; 136 per cent for Saturday arrivals; and 52 percent for Sunday arrivals, compared to the same weekend last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the cities that saw the most dramatic increases over the weekend prior to the eclipse, from Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

Columbia, SC: 43, 113 and 124 per cent

Kansas City, Mo.: 94, 249 and 52 per cent

Knoxville, Tenn.: 127, 200 and 70 per cent

Nashville, Tenn.: 31, 125 and 27 per cent

Omaha, Neb.: 67, 187 and 99 per cent

Portland, Ore.: 39, 91 and 60 per cent

St. Louis, Mo.: 92, 187 and 37 per cent — AFP-Relaxnews