Air India launches female-only seats after rash of groping cases

Tuesday January 17, 2017
04:55 PM GMT+8

From January 18, six economy class seats on Air India’s Airbus A320 aircraft will be solely dedicated to female travellers. ― AFP picFrom January 18, six economy class seats on Air India’s Airbus A320 aircraft will be solely dedicated to female travellers. ― AFP picMUMBAI, Jan 17 — Women’s only seats will be introduced on Air India’s domestic flights, after a number of women were allegedly groped by male travellers during flights.

From January 18, six economy class seats on its Airbus A320 aircraft will be solely dedicated to female travellers.

According to UK’s Independent, the seats will only be available for female passengers travelling alone, at no additional cost.

“We feel, as national carriers, it is our responsibility to enhance comfort level to female passengers,” Air India’s Meenakshi Mali was quoted as saying in a statement.

“There are a lot of female passengers who travel alone with us and we will be blocking a few seats for them.”

There is no news yet whether the airline will offer segregated seating on its international routes too.

Last week, the carrier announced that plastic handcuffs would be issued to all flight crew to restrain “totally out of control” passengers.

