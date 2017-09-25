Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

Air France launches new Joon airline in bid for younger passengers

Monday September 25, 2017
05:04 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: How plastic surgery is booming in ChinaThe Edit: How plastic surgery is booming in China

Japan’s Abe announces snap elections for next monthJapan’s Abe announces snap elections for next month

Thumbprint scans now required at Tuas, Woodlands checkpointsThumbprint scans now required at Tuas, Woodlands checkpoints

Citing financial feel-good factor, observers predict GE14 in March, AprilCiting financial feel-good factor, observers predict GE14 in March, April

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Starting from December 1, Joon will fly to four cities in Europe — Barcelona, Berlin, Lisbon and Porto. It will then fly to Fortaleza in Brazil and the Seychelles in summer 2018. — Reuters picStarting from December 1, Joon will fly to four cities in Europe — Barcelona, Berlin, Lisbon and Porto. It will then fly to Fortaleza in Brazil and the Seychelles in summer 2018. — Reuters picPARIS, Sept 25 — Air France formally launched today its new “Joon” lower-cost airline, which the company hopes will attract a younger clientele and restore some routes to profitability.

Air France said today that Joon would start off by flying to six destinations.

Starting from December 1, Joon will fly to four cities in Europe — Barcelona, Berlin, Lisbon and Porto. It will then fly to Fortaleza in Brazil and the Seychelles in summer 2018.

Joon, which is targeting the ‘Millennials’ generation, will be run by Jean-Michel Mathieu, who has been involved with the project since the start and has held various positions in sales, digital and revenue management within the Air France-KLM group.

Air France wants to bring down costs in order to compete better against Gulf carriers on long-haul routes, and against budget carriers on short-haul routes.— Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline