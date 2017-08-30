Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Air France, KLM and WestJet launch loyalty rewards partnership

Wednesday August 30, 2017
07:45 AM GMT+8

A WestJet Boeing 737. — WestJet pic via AFPA WestJet Boeing 737. — WestJet pic via AFPNEW YORK, August 30 — Frequent fliers of Air France, KLM and Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet will soon be able to earn loyalty points and redeem them for travel on all three carriers.

The move expands on an existing codeshare partnership between the airlines.

The reciprocal flier agreement means that WestJet fliers can now earn rewards points or "WestJet dollars" for travel on Air France or KLM.

The same applies for Air France and KLM fliers for travel on WestJet flights.

Flying Blue is the loyalty program for Air France and KLM.

The next phase of the partnership will enable members to redeem their miles or dollars by the end of the year. — AFP-Relaxnews

