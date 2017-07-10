Air France chewing gum eases in-fight ear woes with a French flavour (VIDEO)

PARIS, July 10 — The French flag carrier has developed its own chewing gum to help ease any ear pain or discomfort its passengers may experience, notably on take-off and landing.

Air travel can sometimes cause ear pain, particularly when variations in cabin pressure make ears feel all blocked up.

Air France has developed its own chewing gum — or “gomme à macher” — to help take care of its passengers’ ears for a more enjoyable in-flight experience.

The airline has come up with two interesting flavours, both with a decidedly French feel: crème brûlée and pistachio macaron.

In fact, the two flavours were specially chosen to fly the flag for French cuisine.

Air France’s “gomme à macher” will be available before take-off on flights from Paris to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Mexico City.

The chewing gum will also be available in Air France lounges at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports in Paris.

Alternatively, the chewing gums are sold in the airline’s online store, Shopping Air France, priced €3.50 (RM17.15), and in the Colette concept store in the French capital. — AFP

Air France has launched its own made-in-France chewing gum. — AFP pic