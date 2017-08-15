Air France brings 3D movies on board with virtual reality headsets

In partnership with SkyLights, Air France is trialling these wraparound virtual reality headsets on its planes. — Handout via AFPPARIS, Aug 15 — Air France has been handing out virtual reality headsets to some of their business class passengers this month, in a pilot program aimed at recreating the cinematic experience 35,000 feet in the air.

Business-class passengers travelling between Paris and St Martin were the first to test the new in-flight entertainment program earlier in August, in a partnership with Franco-American start-up SkyLights.

Thanks to a wraparound design that blocks out any peripheral distractions, the video headset device offers a private viewing experience that simulates a wide-angled, IMAX-like screen.

The device can be used to screen a selection of 40 movies in 3D and 2D and also comes with noise-cancelling headsets.

Once the trial period ends, the new system could be rolled out on other Air France flights.

France's flagship carrier isn't the first to bring 3D movie experiences to the skies.

XL Airways France became the first carrier to trial the SkyLights headsets last year. The technology is also being tested on other carriers based in Europe, as well as the Middle East.

AccorHotels Groups also announced plans to pilot the device in the executive rooms of their Novotel, La Défense hotel in Paris beginning this autumn.

In 2015, Qantas teamed up with Samsung in a pilot project that gave out virtual reality headsets to passengers flying First Class on select flights, and for use in their airport lounges. — AFP-Relaxnews