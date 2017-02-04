Last updated Saturday, February 04, 2017 11:15 am GMT+8

Air Canada turns private jet into flying ski chalet for US$300,000 travel package (VIDEO)

Saturday February 4, 2017
08:40 AM GMT+8

Air Canada is turning one of its private jets into a flying ski chalet as part of a luxury apres-ski-themed travel package. ― Reuters picAir Canada is turning one of its private jets into a flying ski chalet as part of a luxury apres-ski-themed travel package. ― Reuters picONTARIO, Feb 4 ― In the aim of creating a quintessentially Canadian experience, the country's flagship carrier is turning one of its private jets into a flying ski chalet as part of a luxury apres-ski-themed travel package.

Dubbed “Apres in the Air,” the extravagant escapade was created to mark Canada's 150th birthday this year, and features an itinerary meant to showcase the magic of white Canadian winters.

For US$300,000 (RM1.3 million), you and 57 of your closest friends can skate on the Rideau Canal in Ottawa ― the world's largest outdoor skating rink, ski the slopes of Mont Tremblant, dog sled in Montebello and sample haute Canadian cuisine.

The package is launched in partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, which provides accommodations.

Guests stay at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello and Fairmont Tremblant located in Ontario and Quebec. ― AFP-Relaxnews

