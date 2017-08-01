A walk of art: Singapore offers a walking tour on public art

Members of the public ride past the public sculpture ‘24 Hours in Singapore’ by Baet Yeok Kuan, one of the artworks featured in a guided art tour by theatre group Act 3 on Car-Free Sunday SG on a July 30, 2017. — Picture by Nuria Ling/TODAYSINGAPORE, Aug 1 — Up to 30 participants a month are being taken on hour-long guided tours around the civic and central business districts to view public art.

The tours, spanning three concurrent routes, have been organised by the Public Art Trust, a National Arts Council initiative designed to bring public art closer to Singaporeans.

Visitors can explore some of the prominent artworks installed across the downtown area.

Student Quynh Phan, 26, who took part in yesterday’s tour, found it “engaging” and said the guides, from performing arts company ACT3 International, were “enthusiastic about introducing the artworks”.

Her group walked from the Singapore Art Museum past the National Museum of Singapore and along the Singapore River before ending at the Central Business District.

She added that she enjoyed the colourful architecture of the Old Hill Street Police Station, as well as the artworks on the walls near the Singapore River.

The Public Art Walking Tour is being held on the last Sunday of the month until next March and has been part of the Car-Free Sunday event since last month.

Other activities at yesterday’s Car-Free Sunday included outdoor yoga sessions at Telok Ayer, trishaw rides and a tour of various heritage trees in the civic district. Car-Free Sunday will return in October. — TODAY