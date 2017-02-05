A Tokyo hotel for bookworms

Cabins are seen inside ‘Book And Bed’, a bookshop-themed capsule hotel, in Tokyo January 19, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Feb 5 — A hotel in Japan is defying the digital books trend and appealing to guests who prefer to curl up with a traditional paper book.

Book and Bed Tokyo, a variation of Japan’s famous capsule hotels, offers guests a closet-sized bunk embedded in rows of bookshelves.

The walls, ceiling and most of the decor of the hotel are packed with 3,200 books in different languages.

A common room serves as a lounge for day visitors who can also come to share the experience of reading books together.

Cabins are seen inside ‘Book And Bed’, a bookshop-themed capsule hotel, in Tokyo January 19, 2017. — Reuters pic



“There are many visitors staying in one big space, so we can communicate and feel relaxed,” said student Natsuki Suno, who was taking a break from her studies.

The hotel, which opened 18 months ago, has 60 cube rooms equipped with a mattress and reading lamp.

Depending on the room, overnight rates range from ¥3,800 (US$33, RM150) to ¥4,800 (US$42). Daytime visitors can lounge in cushioned corners of the hotel for ¥500 an hour.

Kei Asai, chief executive of Book and Bed, said he wanted to offer something beyond the traditional capsule hotel.

“The reason why I came up with this concept was that I wanted to stay in this kind of hotel where you can fall asleep while enjoying something fun,” he said. — Reuters