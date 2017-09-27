A look at the most family-friendly vacation spots in the US

Tourists play snowball on Capitol Hill in Washington March 16, 2017. ― Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 27 — With its plethora of child-friendly museums and national landmarks, Washington DC has been named the best US city for family travel.

A scan of Family Vacation Critic’s list of best cities for families shows that the best family-friendly staycation destinations in the US are dynamic, historical and cultural metropolises.

In DC, for instance, the National Zoo can keep infants and toddlers entertained, while the National Museum of Natural History is a winner with little kids.

Older kids, tweens and teens may enjoy the Monuments by Moonlight tour and the Newseum.

“With so many attractions and restaurants packed into one destination — plus convenient transportation options and lower costs on the weekend when hotels look to fill rooms vacated by business travelers — cities can be a perfect place for a quick getaway, especially during the school year,” said Amanda Norcross, features editor of Family Vacation Critic.

“This list highlights the best cities that cater to family members of all ages, so parents can feel confident they’ll be able to entertain every member of the family.”

Here are the best cities for families and a weekend, age-specific guide on what to see and do from Family Vacation Critic, and offshoot of Tripadvisor:

Washington, DC Family Weekend Guide

Best for Infants and Toddlers: National Zoo

Best for Little Kids: National Museum of Natural History

Best for Big Kids: Monuments by Moonlight

Best for Tweens and Teens: Newseum

Boston, MA Family Weekend Guide

Best for Infants and Toddlers: Boston Public Garden

Best for Little Kids: New England Aquarium

Best for Big Kids: Freedom Trail

Best for Tweens and Teens: Fenway Park

Seattle, WA Family Weekend Guide

Best for Infants and Toddlers: Pacific Science Center

Best for Little Kids: Ride the Ducks of Seattle

Best for Big Kids: Theo Chocolate Factory Tours

Best for Tweens and Teens: Museum of Pop Culture

Las Vegas, NV Family Weekend Guide

Best for Infants and Toddlers: Fountains of Bellagio

Best for Little Kids: Discovery Children’s Museum

Best for Big Kids: Adventuredome Theme Park

Best for Tweens and Teens: Stratosphere

San Antonio, TX Family Weekend Guide

Best for Infants & Toddlers: The DoSeum

Best for Little Kids: Natural Bridge Caverns

Best for Big Kids: Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Best for Tweens and Teens: Pearl Brewery District

Tallahassee, FL Family Weekend Guide

Best for Infants and Toddlers: Cascades Park

Best for Little Kids: Tallahassee Museum

Best for Big Kids: Mission San Luis de Apalache

Best for Tweens and Teens: Harry Smith Outdoors Kayak Tours

San Diego, CA Family Weekend Guide

Best for Infants and Toddlers: La Jolla Cove

Best for Little Kids: San Diego Zoo

Best for Big Kids: Balboa Park

Best for Tweens and Teens: California Surf Museum

New York City, NY Family Weekend Guide

Best for Infants & Toddlers: Central Park Zoo

Best for Little Kids: American Museum of Natural History

Best for Big Kids: Luna Park at Coney Island

Best for Tweens and Teens: New York TV and Movie Tour

Nashville, TN Family Weekend Guide

Best for Infants and Toddlers: Adventure Science Center

Best for Little Kids: General Jackson Showboat

Best for Big Kids: Grand Ole Opry

Best for Tweens and Teens: Historic RCA Studio B

Chicago, IL Family Weekend Guide

Best for Infants and Toddlers: Lincoln Park Zoo

Best for Little Kids: Navy Pier

Best for Big Kids: Skydeck Chicago

Best for Tweens and Teens: Second City — AFP-Relaxnews