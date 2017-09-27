A look at the most family-friendly vacation spots in the US

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 — With its plethora of child-friendly museums and national landmarks, Washington DC has been named the best US city for family travel.
A scan of Family Vacation Critic’s list of best cities for families shows that the best family-friendly staycation destinations in the US are dynamic, historical and cultural metropolises.
In DC, for instance, the National Zoo can keep infants and toddlers entertained, while the National Museum of Natural History is a winner with little kids.
Older kids, tweens and teens may enjoy the Monuments by Moonlight tour and the Newseum.
“With so many attractions and restaurants packed into one destination — plus convenient transportation options and lower costs on the weekend when hotels look to fill rooms vacated by business travelers — cities can be a perfect place for a quick getaway, especially during the school year,” said Amanda Norcross, features editor of Family Vacation Critic.
“This list highlights the best cities that cater to family members of all ages, so parents can feel confident they’ll be able to entertain every member of the family.”
Here are the best cities for families and a weekend, age-specific guide on what to see and do from Family Vacation Critic, and offshoot of Tripadvisor:
Washington, DC Family Weekend Guide
Best for Infants and Toddlers: National Zoo
Best for Little Kids: National Museum of Natural History
Best for Big Kids: Monuments by Moonlight
Best for Tweens and Teens: Newseum
Boston, MA Family Weekend Guide
Best for Infants and Toddlers: Boston Public Garden
Best for Little Kids: New England Aquarium
Best for Big Kids: Freedom Trail
Best for Tweens and Teens: Fenway Park
Seattle, WA Family Weekend Guide
Best for Infants and Toddlers: Pacific Science Center
Best for Little Kids: Ride the Ducks of Seattle
Best for Big Kids: Theo Chocolate Factory Tours
Best for Tweens and Teens: Museum of Pop Culture
Las Vegas, NV Family Weekend Guide
Best for Infants and Toddlers: Fountains of Bellagio
Best for Little Kids: Discovery Children’s Museum
Best for Big Kids: Adventuredome Theme Park
Best for Tweens and Teens: Stratosphere
San Antonio, TX Family Weekend Guide
Best for Infants & Toddlers: The DoSeum
Best for Little Kids: Natural Bridge Caverns
Best for Big Kids: Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Best for Tweens and Teens: Pearl Brewery District
Tallahassee, FL Family Weekend Guide
Best for Infants and Toddlers: Cascades Park
Best for Little Kids: Tallahassee Museum
Best for Big Kids: Mission San Luis de Apalache
Best for Tweens and Teens: Harry Smith Outdoors Kayak Tours
San Diego, CA Family Weekend Guide
Best for Infants and Toddlers: La Jolla Cove
Best for Little Kids: San Diego Zoo
Best for Big Kids: Balboa Park
Best for Tweens and Teens: California Surf Museum
New York City, NY Family Weekend Guide
Best for Infants & Toddlers: Central Park Zoo
Best for Little Kids: American Museum of Natural History
Best for Big Kids: Luna Park at Coney Island
Best for Tweens and Teens: New York TV and Movie Tour
Nashville, TN Family Weekend Guide
Best for Infants and Toddlers: Adventure Science Center
Best for Little Kids: General Jackson Showboat
Best for Big Kids: Grand Ole Opry
Best for Tweens and Teens: Historic RCA Studio B
Chicago, IL Family Weekend Guide
Best for Infants and Toddlers: Lincoln Park Zoo
Best for Little Kids: Navy Pier
Best for Big Kids: Skydeck Chicago
Best for Tweens and Teens: Second City — AFP-Relaxnews