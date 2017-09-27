Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

A look at the most family-friendly vacation spots in the US

Wednesday September 27, 2017
06:17 PM GMT+8

Tourists play snowball on Capitol Hill in Washington March 16, 2017. ― Reuters picTourists play snowball on Capitol Hill in Washington March 16, 2017. ― Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 27 — With its plethora of child-friendly museums and national landmarks, Washington DC has been named the best US city for family travel. 

A scan of Family Vacation Critic’s list of best cities for families shows that the best family-friendly staycation destinations in the US are dynamic, historical and cultural metropolises. 

In DC, for instance, the National Zoo can keep infants and toddlers entertained, while the National Museum of Natural History is a winner with little kids. 

Older kids, tweens and teens may enjoy the Monuments by Moonlight tour and the Newseum. 

“With so many attractions and restaurants packed into one destination — plus convenient transportation options and lower costs on the weekend when hotels look to fill rooms vacated by business travelers — cities can be a perfect place for a quick getaway, especially during the school year,” said Amanda Norcross, features editor of Family Vacation Critic.  

“This list highlights the best cities that cater to family members of all ages, so parents can feel confident they’ll be able to entertain every member of the family.” 

Here are the best cities for families and a weekend, age-specific guide on what to see and do from Family Vacation Critic, and offshoot of Tripadvisor: 

Washington, DC Family Weekend Guide 
      Best for Infants and Toddlers: National Zoo 
      Best for Little Kids: National Museum of Natural History 
      Best for Big Kids: Monuments by Moonlight 
      Best for Tweens and Teens: Newseum 

Boston, MA Family Weekend Guide 
      Best for Infants and Toddlers: Boston Public Garden 
      Best for Little Kids: New England Aquarium 
      Best for Big Kids: Freedom Trail 
      Best for Tweens and Teens: Fenway Park 

Seattle, WA Family Weekend Guide 
      Best for Infants and Toddlers: Pacific Science Center 
      Best for Little Kids: Ride the Ducks of Seattle 
      Best for Big Kids: Theo Chocolate Factory Tours 
      Best for Tweens and Teens: Museum of Pop Culture 

Las Vegas, NV Family Weekend Guide 
      Best for Infants and Toddlers: Fountains of Bellagio 
      Best for Little Kids: Discovery Children’s Museum 
      Best for Big Kids: Adventuredome Theme Park 
      Best for Tweens and Teens: Stratosphere 

San Antonio, TX Family Weekend Guide 
      Best for Infants & Toddlers: The DoSeum 
      Best for Little Kids: Natural Bridge Caverns 
      Best for Big Kids: Six Flags Fiesta Texas 
      Best for Tweens and Teens: Pearl Brewery District 

Tallahassee, FL Family Weekend Guide 
      Best for Infants and Toddlers: Cascades Park 
      Best for Little Kids: Tallahassee Museum 
      Best for Big Kids: Mission San Luis de Apalache 
      Best for Tweens and Teens: Harry Smith Outdoors Kayak Tours 

San Diego, CA Family Weekend Guide 
      Best for Infants and Toddlers: La Jolla Cove 
      Best for Little Kids: San Diego Zoo 
      Best for Big Kids: Balboa Park 
      Best for Tweens and Teens: California Surf Museum 

New York City, NY Family Weekend Guide 
      Best for Infants & Toddlers: Central Park Zoo 
      Best for Little Kids: American Museum of Natural History 
      Best for Big Kids: Luna Park at Coney Island 
      Best for Tweens and Teens: New York TV and Movie Tour 

Nashville, TN Family Weekend Guide 
      Best for Infants and Toddlers: Adventure Science Center 
      Best for Little Kids: General Jackson Showboat 
      Best for Big Kids: Grand Ole Opry 
      Best for Tweens and Teens: Historic RCA Studio B 

Chicago, IL Family Weekend Guide 
      Best for Infants and Toddlers: Lincoln Park Zoo 
      Best for Little Kids: Navy Pier 
      Best for Big Kids: Skydeck Chicago 
      Best for Tweens and Teens: Second City — AFP-Relaxnews 

