5 ways an airport lounge can transform your flying experience

In most lounges, the customer service experience has been tailored to be more personal and engaging, with the customer at the forefront of things. KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Whether you’re travelling for business or for pleasure, the start of your journey can make or break your trip. Or how you are feeling, anyway.

Frequent flyers know this all too well.

Air travel is often a tiring experience even for a seasoned traveller; from waiting in long lines to check in and luggage checks to getting swept up in a chaotic crowd.

If you are looking for a more pleasant experience and peace of mind, you might want to opt in for an airport lounge experience at your departure point.

Here’s what you can expect:

Personal service

Nothing could be more physically demanding to travellers than having to wait in line in a crowded airport. From checking in your luggage to just finding out about your flight status.

Instead of queues, you would have a dedicated service to oversee any of your air travel needs, and even personnel who would inform you of your flight boarding time.

Comfortable seating area

With the high traffic in KL airports, travellers will rarely find a moment of peace, let alone comfort.

You would be fighting for airport seats whenever you have a layover or your flight is delayed; being stuck in small, uncomfortable seats for hours on end or even having to settle for the floor during peak travel times is not anybody’s idea of a good time.

Things are very different in an airport lounge, as one of the biggest features is spacious, comfortable seating, and a quiet environment.

This luxury can leave you feeling less tired even if there is a pretty long wait to your boarding time.

Dedicated workspace

Another great perk of an airport lounge is that instead of running about looking for a socket and a table so you can check your emails, you have a dedicated workplace for you to plug in your devices and perhaps get some work done before flying off.

These places are usually quiet enough for you to read and work without all the distraction from the jarring flight announcements at the gates.

Freshly-cooked food

Airport food is notoriously expensive, and lacks the variety (and sometimes flavour) that should represent the host country’s cuisine.

At premium airport lounges, you can expect fresher food and better flavours, prepared by experienced chefs.

There is usually a variety of food that you can ask for, including small bites and snacks, and because it is marketed as a premium, you’ll be able to get your food preferences catered to.

Bar

For some grown-ups, heading to the bar at an airport lounge to grab a drink or two of their favourite poison may just be the highlight of the whole experience.

If you’re not a drinker, grabbing a fresh juice or trying out a new mocktail combination could be equally satisfying. Drinks are usually free flow, which is the best part of this experience.

Does this sound like something you need? Then head over to KLIA and experience the newly-refurbished Golden Lounge by Malaysia Airlines Berhad, catering to first and business class passengers.

At the Golden Lounge, you’ll enjoy Malaysian hospitality with additional premium services to the above, such as dedicated shower rooms for guests to freshen up and a nap area complete with comfy duvets.

Dedicated shower rooms for guests to freshen up and a nap area complete with comfy duvets are available at the Golden Lounge.The dining area is designed after a Peranakan theme where frequent flyers are served with freshly-cooked laksa, a full-blown salad bar, a variety of sandwiches and pasta, all served buffet style and free of charge. This includes the small bites and beverages served around the clock.

A free-flow sports bar is also available where guests can order any drink on the menu, while keeping score on their favourite team.

For more information on the Golden Lounge, head to malaysiaairlines.com/my/en/experience/goldenlounge.html