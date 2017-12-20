Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

27.2 million passengers expected to set sail in 2018

Wednesday December 20, 2017
06:44 PM GMT+8

Cruises have become an increasingly popular vacation choice with options now available for all budgets. — AFP picCruises have become an increasingly popular vacation choice with options now available for all budgets. — AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 20 — No fewer than 27 new ships are set to launch on the oceans and rivers in 2018. According to a report from the Cruise Line International Association (CLIA), cruising will continue to prove popular among vacationers in 2018, with 27.2 million passengers expected to set sail.

In 2016, 24.7 millions passengers stepped onboard a cruise. This rose to 25.8 million in 2017, and passenger numbers are expected to grow to 27.2 million in 2018. Cruises have become an increasingly popular vacation choice with options now available for all budgets. In fact, a third of cruisers surveyed, who have taken a cruise within the past three years, have a household income of less than US$80,000 (RM325,560).

As for destinations, CLIA confirms the growing popularity cruises in colder regions, such as the Baltics, Canada, Alaska and Antarctica.

On board, passengers like to relax and enjoy wellness experiences such as fitness classes and spa treatments, etc. Another growing trend is multigenerational cruising, often with with grandparents and grandchildren traveling together.

In 2018, 449 ships and companies represented by CLIA will operate on the world's oceans. More than a third operate in the Caribbean while 15.8 per cent of cruise ship in service operate in the Mediterranean.  — AFP-Relaxnews

